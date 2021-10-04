Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Price Target Raised to $89.00 at Barclays

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) had its price objective raised by analysts at Barclays from $86.00 to $89.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.44 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.44 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.43.

OTIS opened at $82.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.42. The stock has a market cap of $35.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 0.85. Otis Worldwide has a 1-year low of $58.77 and a 1-year high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $194,116.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $140,216.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth $2,219,018,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth $364,331,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth $335,666,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $392,029,000. Finally, AKO Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth $304,376,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

