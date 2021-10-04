Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Hits New 12-Month High at $26.41

Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.41 and last traded at $26.28, with a volume of 1852739 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.57.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.29.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.03 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.65.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 6.39%. On average, research analysts predict that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.70%.

In other news, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $1,003,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Mathes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $123,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,307 shares in the company, valued at $942,735.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,730 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in Outfront Media during the second quarter valued at $27,259,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the second quarter valued at $2,317,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,031,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 566.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 899,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,611,000 after buying an additional 764,338 shares during the period. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its position in Outfront Media by 190.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 3,159,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,926,000 after buying an additional 2,071,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Outfront Media Company Profile (NYSE:OUT)

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

Featured Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.