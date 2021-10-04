Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) CEO Sells $2,069,750.00 in Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) CEO Leslie Trigg sold 42,500 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $2,069,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Leslie Trigg also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 17th, Leslie Trigg sold 15,000 shares of Outset Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $825,000.00.
- On Wednesday, September 1st, Leslie Trigg sold 20,000 shares of Outset Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $983,200.00.
OM traded down $1.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,063. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.42. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88. The company has a quick ratio of 11.82, a current ratio of 12.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.03 and a 1 year high of $66.96.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Outset Medical by 7.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,326,000 after acquiring an additional 19,348 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $1,274,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Outset Medical by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Outset Medical by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,462,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,116,000 after purchasing an additional 286,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 99.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OM. Zacks Investment Research cut Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen assumed coverage on Outset Medical in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Outset Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.
About Outset Medical
Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.
