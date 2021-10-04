Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) CEO Sells $2,069,750.00 in Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) CEO Leslie Trigg sold 42,500 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $2,069,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Leslie Trigg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 17th, Leslie Trigg sold 15,000 shares of Outset Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $825,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Leslie Trigg sold 20,000 shares of Outset Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $983,200.00.

OM traded down $1.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,063. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.42. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88. The company has a quick ratio of 11.82, a current ratio of 12.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.03 and a 1 year high of $66.96.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.10. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 170.05% and a negative return on equity of 37.89%. The business had revenue of $25.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.63 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Outset Medical by 7.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,326,000 after acquiring an additional 19,348 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $1,274,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Outset Medical by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Outset Medical by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,462,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,116,000 after purchasing an additional 286,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 99.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OM. Zacks Investment Research cut Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen assumed coverage on Outset Medical in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Outset Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

