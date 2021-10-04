Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Director D Keith Grossman Sells 5,184 Shares

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Director D Keith Grossman sold 5,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $285,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

D Keith Grossman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Outset Medical alerts:

On Friday, October 1st, D Keith Grossman sold 1,296 shares of Outset Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $64,398.24.

On Wednesday, September 1st, D Keith Grossman sold 1,296 shares of Outset Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $63,724.32.

OM traded down $1.80 on Monday, reaching $47.49. 335,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,063. Outset Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $36.03 and a one year high of $66.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.42. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.56. The company has a quick ratio of 11.82, a current ratio of 12.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 170.05% and a negative return on equity of 37.89%. The business had revenue of $25.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.63 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OM. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Outset Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $614,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,753,000 after acquiring an additional 71,827 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 202.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,251,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,548,000 after acquiring an additional 837,654 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 292.6% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 86,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 64,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 15,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.