Ovintiv Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 11,346 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 606% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,608 call options.

Several analysts have commented on OVV shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Sunday, September 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.31.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

OVV traded up $1.68 on Monday, hitting $34.80. 240,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,904,140. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Ovintiv has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $33.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 3.92.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.00%.

In other news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard bought 5,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.51 per share, for a total transaction of $130,866.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Ovintiv by 2.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 1.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Ovintiv during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Bailard Inc. raised its position in Ovintiv by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 26.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.