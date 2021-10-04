PAC Global (PAC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $359,131.00

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 4th. PAC Global has a market cap of $172.59 million and approximately $359,131.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAC Global coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, PAC Global has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PAC Global alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001642 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.00 or 0.00087176 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00006883 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $406.32 or 0.00823798 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 63.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About PAC Global

PAC Global is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,291,001,628 coins. PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PAC Global is paccoin.net . The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

PAC Global Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAC Global should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAC Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAC Global and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.