PacWest Bancorp Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report issued on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securiti analyst B. King now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.00. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $4.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PACW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Securities upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Financial upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

NASDAQ:PACW opened at $46.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.60. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.65 and a 12 month high of $47.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.92.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $306.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.07 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 39.30% and a return on equity of 13.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.