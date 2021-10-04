PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Sets New 1-Year High at $8.61

PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.61 and last traded at $8.61, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.61.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MPGPF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PageGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PageGroup to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of PageGroup in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PageGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of PageGroup in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PageGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.92.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -430.50 and a beta of 0.94.

About PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF)

PageGroup Plc engages in the provision of recruitment consultancy services. Its brands include Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Outsourcing and Page Personnel. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Asia Pacific, Americas, and United Kingdom. The company was founded by Michael Page and Bill McGregor in 1976 and is headquartered in Weybridge, the United Kingdom.

