PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Sets New 1-Year High at $8.61

PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.61 and last traded at $8.61, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.61.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MPGPF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PageGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PageGroup to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of PageGroup in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PageGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of PageGroup in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PageGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.92.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -430.50 and a beta of 0.94.

PageGroup Plc engages in the provision of recruitment consultancy services. Its brands include Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Outsourcing and Page Personnel. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Asia Pacific, Americas, and United Kingdom. The company was founded by Michael Page and Bill McGregor in 1976 and is headquartered in Weybridge, the United Kingdom.

