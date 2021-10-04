Pallapay Achieves Market Cap of $4.53 Million (PALLA)

Pallapay (CURRENCY:PALLA) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Over the last seven days, Pallapay has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Pallapay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0384 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pallapay has a market cap of $4.53 million and $658,732.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.09 or 0.00063105 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.79 or 0.00099033 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.86 or 0.00139765 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 62.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,212.92 or 0.99886138 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,361.04 or 0.06821819 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002632 BTC.

About Pallapay

Pallapay’s total supply is 1,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 117,949,141 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com

