Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Director Mark D. Mclaughlin Sells 1,500 Shares

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.57, for a total value of $719,355.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Mark D. Mclaughlin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.55, for a total value of $600,825.00.

Shares of NYSE PANW traded down $16.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $469.54. 1,330,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,158,152. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $45.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.64 and a beta of 1.40. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.34 and a 1 year high of $495.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $435.67 and a 200 day moving average of $385.59.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,586 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 40,916 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $13,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $684,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 37,881 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $12,199,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $506.13.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

