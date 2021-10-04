Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Director Robert E. Dowdell Sells 7,500 Shares

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Director Robert E. Dowdell sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $606,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Palomar stock traded down $1.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $79.57. 65,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,227. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.26 and its 200 day moving average is $76.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.22 and a beta of -0.28. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.01 and a 52 week high of $115.40.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Palomar had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $57.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Palomar’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Palomar from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Palomar by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palomar by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Palomar by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Palomar by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palomar by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

