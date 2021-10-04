Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) rose 4.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.20 and last traded at $18.20. Approximately 3,467 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 118,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pampa Energía from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -3.68, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.71.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.17. Pampa Energía had a positive return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 17.94%. The firm had revenue of $346.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.54 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAM. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 532.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 64,118 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Pampa Energía by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 607,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,221,000 after buying an additional 27,966 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Pampa Energía during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Pampa Energía by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 122,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 13,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Pampa Energía during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM)

Pampa Energía SA engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electricity Generation, Distribution of Energy, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Others. The Electricity Generation segment includes electricity generation activities through the operation of hydro and thermal power plants as well as wind farms.

