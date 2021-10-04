Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Hits New 12-Month High at $77.10

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2021

Shares of Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 77.10 ($1.01) and last traded at GBX 76.90 ($1.00), with a volume of 3838773 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71.40 ($0.93).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Pantheon Resources from GBX 115 ($1.50) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of £571.24 million and a PE ratio of -28.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 57.23 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 44.09.

Pantheon Resources Company Profile (LON:PANR)

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. It owns 100% interests in Greater Alkaid project located in Alaska; and approximately 66,000 acres in the State of Alaska's North Slope. The company also holds interests in Tyler and Polk Counties, East Texas.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Pantheon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pantheon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.