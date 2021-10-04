Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Hits New 12-Month High at $77.10

Shares of Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 77.10 ($1.01) and last traded at GBX 76.90 ($1.00), with a volume of 3838773 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71.40 ($0.93).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Pantheon Resources from GBX 115 ($1.50) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of £571.24 million and a PE ratio of -28.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 57.23 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 44.09.

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. It owns 100% interests in Greater Alkaid project located in Alaska; and approximately 66,000 acres in the State of Alaska's North Slope. The company also holds interests in Tyler and Polk Counties, East Texas.

