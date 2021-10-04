Pareteum (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) Trading Down 49.1%

Pareteum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) traded down 49.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.09 and last traded at $0.12. 5,089,094 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,268% from the average session volume of 372,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

Pareteum Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM)

Pareteum Corp. engages in the provision of mobile networking software and services. It offers mobile proprietary Software Defined Network Architecture platforms for the telecommunications industry utilizing messaging and security capabilities for the Mobile Virtual Network Operators, Internet-of-Things markets, Mobile, and Enterprise markets.

