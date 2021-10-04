Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Short Interest Update

Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 809,800 shares, an increase of 46.5% from the August 31st total of 552,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 84.4 days.

Shares of PARXF stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.40. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,661. Parex Resources has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $20.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.95.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Parex Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Parex Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.42.

Parex Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil. It operates thorough the Canada and Colombia geographical segments. Its operating reserves include, Llanos, and lower and middle Magdalena. The company was founded on August 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

