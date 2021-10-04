Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management cut its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,462 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $5,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,652,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 8,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.29.

Shares of PH stock opened at $291.69 on Monday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $196.98 and a 12 month high of $324.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $294.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.13. The company has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.77.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 27.39%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

