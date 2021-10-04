Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Shares Gap Down to $4.63

Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.63, but opened at $4.43. Partner Communications shares last traded at $4.54, with a volume of 600 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.33 and a 200 day moving average of $4.50. The stock has a market cap of $831.57 million, a PE ratio of 151.38 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Get Partner Communications alerts:

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter. Partner Communications had a return on equity of 0.96% and a net margin of 0.50%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Partner Communications stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,570 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR)

Partner Communications Co Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. Its services include mobile cellular telephony, fixed-line telephony, international telephony, internet services, TV services, transmission, data communications, and Primary Rate Interface (PRI). The company operates through the following segments: cellular telephony, and fixed-line telephony.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Partner Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partner Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.