Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Trading Up 4.2%

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) were up 4.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.84 and last traded at $9.84. Approximately 8,364 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,084,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.44.

Several analysts recently commented on PTEN shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.88 and its 200-day moving average is $8.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.02). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $291.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -3.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3,305.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 10,576 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the second quarter worth $101,000. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the second quarter worth $112,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the second quarter worth $122,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the second quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

