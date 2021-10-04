Patterson-UTI Energy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 2,306 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 861% compared to the average volume of 240 call options.

PTEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

Patterson-UTI Energy stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,754,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088,000. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.22. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 3.23.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.76% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. The business had revenue of $291.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.73 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,944,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $234,894,000 after buying an additional 3,801,254 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,165,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,383,000 after purchasing an additional 192,794 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 139.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,923,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354,534 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,361,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,992,000 after purchasing an additional 344,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,491,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818,457 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

