Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to report $1.05 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Paychex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.03 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06 billion. Paychex posted sales of $983.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paychex will report full year sales of $4.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.35 billion to $4.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.45 billion to $4.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Paychex.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.

PAYX has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. boosted their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.67.

In other news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total transaction of $78,080.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,620.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Doody sold 9,615 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $1,088,033.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,952.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 283,467 shares of company stock valued at $31,877,536 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the second quarter worth $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 820.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the second quarter worth about $35,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $115.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. Paychex has a 1 year low of $78.00 and a 1 year high of $118.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 8th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

