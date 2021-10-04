Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Paychex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Samana now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.99. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Paychex’s FY2022 earnings at $3.43 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.66 EPS.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.67.

PAYX opened at $115.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Paychex has a twelve month low of $78.00 and a twelve month high of $118.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.93.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 30,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $3,370,539.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,305,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $46,886.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 283,467 shares of company stock valued at $31,877,536 in the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.84%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

