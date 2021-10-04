PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 839,537 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 36,791 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of PayPal worth $244,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 566.7% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 218.4% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock traded down $9.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $254.71. 406,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,439,083. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.42. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.81 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The company has a market cap of $299.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.67, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.92.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total value of $2,768,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,770 shares in the company, valued at $68,031,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

