Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.67.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen started coverage on Paysafe in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Paysafe in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Paysafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Paysafe from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Paysafe in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSFE opened at $7.68 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Paysafe has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $19.57.

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $384.34 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Paysafe will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paysafe in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paysafe by 28.5% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in Paysafe during the second quarter valued at $73,000.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

