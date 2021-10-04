PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) CEO Mark Newcomer Sells 38,828 Shares

PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) CEO Mark Newcomer sold 38,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total value of $100,176.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mark Newcomer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PaySign alerts:

On Monday, October 4th, Mark Newcomer sold 2,462 shares of PaySign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,532.00, for a total value of $6,233,784.00.

PAYS stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $2.55. 196,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,766. PaySign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $6.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.21. The stock has a market cap of $130.34 million, a P/E ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.46.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.65 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PaySign, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

PAYS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded PaySign from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PaySign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded PaySign from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.50 to $3.75 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in PaySign by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PaySign by 23.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 9,254 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in PaySign by 38.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 9,342 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in PaySign during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in PaySign during the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.63% of the company’s stock.

PaySign Company Profile

PaySign, Inc engages in the provision of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications. It specializes in corporate incentive products, payroll cards, general purpose re-loadable cards, and travel cards. It markets its prepaid solutions through its PaySign brand.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for PaySign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PaySign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.