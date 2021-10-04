PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM) Announces $0.08 Dividend

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM) declared a dividend on Monday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 1st. This represents a yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th.

PCM traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.23. 63,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,698. PCM Fund has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $12.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.67.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PCM Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM) by 28.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.10% of PCM Fund worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.69% of the company’s stock.

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

