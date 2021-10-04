PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. Sells 2,000 Shares

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total transaction of $89,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Barton R. Brookman, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PDC Energy alerts:

On Monday, August 2nd, Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of PDC Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $78,580.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCE traded up $2.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,015,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -34.43 and a beta of 3.44. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $51.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.60 and its 200-day moving average is $40.74.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $229.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.59 million. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a positive return on equity of 20.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 321.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 23.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in PDC Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,231,361 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $214,856,000 after buying an additional 85,466 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,635,602 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $212,264,000 after purchasing an additional 415,024 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,930,752 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $134,199,000 after purchasing an additional 89,891 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,680,264 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $122,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,825,726 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $83,599,000 after purchasing an additional 144,060 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PDCE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.44.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.