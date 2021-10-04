PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of PDC Energy in a report issued on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the energy producer will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.01. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $4.52 EPS.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on PDC Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist lowered their price objective on PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.44.

PDCE stock opened at $43.38 on Monday. PDC Energy has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $51.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.13 and a beta of 3.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.74.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.47. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 20.28% and a negative net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $229.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 321.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in PDC Energy by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,010 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in PDC Energy by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 210,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,466,965. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $78,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,186,911.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.