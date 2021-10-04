PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $6.25 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of PDC Energy in a report released on Friday, October 1st. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the energy producer will post earnings of $6.25 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.97.

PDCE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist cut their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $43.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -32.13 and a beta of 3.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.60 and its 200 day moving average is $40.74. PDC Energy has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $51.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $229.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.59 million. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a positive return on equity of 20.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 321.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 988,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $45,257,000 after purchasing an additional 35,918 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 3.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 546,467 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,023,000 after purchasing an additional 19,279 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the second quarter worth $241,000. Hartree Partners LP bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the second quarter worth $4,121,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 31.2% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,573 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 19,384 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 210,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,466,965. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $78,580.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,186,911.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 23.65%.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

