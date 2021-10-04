Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:PEB)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) – Capital One Financial lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report issued on Thursday, September 30th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.42. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.20.

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $23.02 on Monday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $11.68 and a one year high of $26.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 106.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,972,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,084,000 after buying an additional 1,016,158 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,737,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,473,000 after buying an additional 868,437 shares during the last quarter. Capital Growth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,432,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,235,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,293,000 after buying an additional 702,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,698,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,102,000 after buying an additional 656,442 shares during the last quarter.

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 20,000 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.74%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

