Pecaut & CO. Has $5.36 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Pecaut & CO. reduced its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,610 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 3.5% of Pecaut & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $203.50. The company had a trading volume of 196,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,866,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.72 and a 52-week high of $215.22. The stock has a market cap of $140.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.61.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wedbush lowered Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.26.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

