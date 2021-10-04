PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Short Interest Update

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a growth of 43.8% from the August 31st total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 225,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, CEO Simon G. Kukes purchased 100,000 shares of PEDEVCO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.41 per share, with a total value of $141,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,557,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,606,527.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Simon G. Kukes bought 42,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $59,774.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 327,378 shares of company stock worth $439,784 in the last ninety days. 70.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PED. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in PEDEVCO in the second quarter valued at $62,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in PEDEVCO in the second quarter valued at $97,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in PEDEVCO by 152.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 65,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 39,639 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PEDEVCO in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in PEDEVCO in the first quarter valued at $114,000. 2.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PED stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.90. The company had a trading volume of 41,875,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,140. PEDEVCO has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $150.98 million, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.08.

About PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It focuses on oil and natural gas shale plays and conventional oil and natural gas plays. The company was founded by Frank C. Ingriselli in September 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

