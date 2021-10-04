Pendle (PENDLE) 24 Hour Volume Tops $749,845.00

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 4th. Over the last seven days, Pendle has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar. Pendle has a market cap of $20.76 million and approximately $749,845.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pendle coin can currently be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00000891 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.36 or 0.00063522 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.08 or 0.00099414 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.45 or 0.00140684 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,263.95 or 0.99792384 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,374.44 or 0.06835487 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Pendle Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,191,256 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Pendle Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pendle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pendle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

