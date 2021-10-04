Penserra Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 37.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,637 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Tesla by 9.6% in the second quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Tesla by 5.4% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 15,509 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,541,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC raised its position in Tesla by 5.0% in the second quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter valued at $531,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Tesla by 2.6% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 13,941 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,476,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSLA. DZ Bank upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Tesla from $745.00 to $755.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $606.99.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total transaction of $787,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,954,423.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total value of $777,287.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 90,157 shares of company stock valued at $64,698,024 over the last three months. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $775.22 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $379.11 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $767.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 403.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $723.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $677.03.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

