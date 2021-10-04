Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $5.14 Million Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 5,497.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,881 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $5,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PINS. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the first quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 412.9% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 350.6% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 86.9% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $153,655.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 54,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total transaction of $2,873,871.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 839,781 shares of company stock worth $53,048,129 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $52.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.57 and a beta of 1.22. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.32 and a 12-month high of $89.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.93.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $613.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.93 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.09%. On average, research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on PINS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.63.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

