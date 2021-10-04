Penserra Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 4,254.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,889 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $4,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 185.7% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 122.9% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 62.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRWD opened at $249.27 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $56.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -300.32 and a beta of 1.33. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.10 and a 12-month high of $289.24.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.22, for a total value of $597,761.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 1,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.03, for a total value of $264,699.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 318,090 shares of company stock worth $82,722,453. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price (up previously from $265.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. BTIG Research increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $302.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $259.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.15.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

