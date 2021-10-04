Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 122,032 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 444,064 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 122,032 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $6,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Karpas Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 678,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,223,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $16,111,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 974,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,241,000 after buying an additional 9,446 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 115,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 13,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,121,000. 75.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LUMN. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock opened at $12.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.19. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $16.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a positive return on equity of 16.28%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 59.88%.

In related news, Director Steven T. Clontz acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 297,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,564,229.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.