Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 533 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,674 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 623,459 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $226,584,000 after purchasing an additional 8,405 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

In other news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $86,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total value of $319,915.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,222.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,597 shares of company stock worth $576,700 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NOC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Seaport Global Securities boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.64.

NYSE NOC opened at $360.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $360.30 and its 200 day moving average is $357.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $282.88 and a 12 month high of $379.03. The stock has a market cap of $57.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 0.15%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.