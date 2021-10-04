Pepemon Pepeballs (PPBLZ) Market Cap Hits $1.59 Million

Pepemon Pepeballs (CURRENCY:PPBLZ) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 4th. Pepemon Pepeballs has a market capitalization of $1.59 million and approximately $227.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can currently be bought for $113.44 or 0.00238450 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 98.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $421.09 or 0.00885102 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00055302 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 41.1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.32 or 0.00324376 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002649 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.78 or 0.00115140 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Pepemon Pepeballs Coin Profile

Pepemon Pepeballs (PPBLZ) is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs. “

Buying and Selling Pepemon Pepeballs

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepemon Pepeballs directly using US dollars.

