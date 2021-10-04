Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

PDRDY has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Pernod Ricard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pernod Ricard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.03.

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

OTCMKTS:PDRDY traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.27. 92,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,461. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.59 and a 200 day moving average of $42.59. Pernod Ricard has a 12 month low of $31.29 and a 12 month high of $45.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 0.53.

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.