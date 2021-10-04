Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.51 Per Share

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Perrigo in a research report issued on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.51 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Perrigo’s FY2023 earnings at $3.70 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.34 EPS.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.11). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $981.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

PRGO opened at $48.56 on Monday. Perrigo has a 52-week low of $38.20 and a 52-week high of $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.92 and a 200-day moving average of $44.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Perrigo by 0.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,296,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,154,000 after purchasing an additional 104,078 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Perrigo by 3.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,186,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,800,000 after purchasing an additional 178,604 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its position in Perrigo by 0.3% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,154,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,650,000 after purchasing an additional 10,490 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 25.1% during the second quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 2,975,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,439,000 after buying an additional 596,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 3.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,922,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,996,000 after buying an additional 109,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is 23.88%.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

