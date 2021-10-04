Persistence (XPRT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3.65 Million

Persistence (CURRENCY:XPRT) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. Persistence has a total market capitalization of $417.83 million and approximately $3.65 million worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Persistence coin can now be bought for approximately $8.07 or 0.00016848 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Persistence has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 80.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,329.45 or 0.09036859 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00056136 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 34.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.84 or 0.00304407 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002687 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.54 or 0.00115939 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Persistence Profile

Persistence is a coin. Persistence’s total supply is 116,744,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,765,019 coins. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone . The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/PersistenceOne and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence was founded in Singapore in 2019, is a network of sovereign chains hosting Open Finance dApps (Exchanges & Marketplaces), which facilitate matching of entities with surplus capital (lenders) to entities that require capital (borrowers). The Persistence main-chain is secured by a distributed set of Validators and the native Persistence token, $XPRT.The Persistence Platform is designed to be business-friendly. As such, the expectation for the majority of the app-chains is to not have a token with any monetary value or be traded directly in open markets as cryptocurrencies. These app-chains however have distributed third-party validators who need to be rewarded and slashed depending on their performance. This (dis)incentivization takes place using the $XPRT token at the main-chain level. In order for the (dis)incentivization to take place using the $XPRT token, the Persistence main-chain tracks the block headers (through Interchain communication) of each app-chain to track pre-defined performance metrics. Persistence announced a StakeDrop campaign on the following dPoS/nPoS networks: Cosmos Network, Terra, Kava Labs, IRISnet, Polkadot, Matic Network and Tezos.Read the official announcement here. “

Buying and Selling Persistence

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Persistence directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Persistence should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Persistence using one of the exchanges listed above.

