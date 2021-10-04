Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) Insider Francesca Di Carlo Acquires 2,751 Shares

Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) insider Francesca Di Carlo bought 2,751 shares of Petrofac stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 182 ($2.38) per share, with a total value of £5,006.82 ($6,541.44).

Petrofac stock traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 182 ($2.38). 15,068,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,312,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01. Petrofac Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 90.66 ($1.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 203.34 ($2.66). The firm has a market capitalization of £629.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 110.75 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 116.03.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Petrofac from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 120 ($1.57) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Petrofac Limited, an energy company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Engineering & Production Services (EPS); and Integrated Energy Services (IES). The E&C segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

