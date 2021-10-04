Petrofac (LON:PFC) Sets New 1-Year High at $203.34

Shares of Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 203.34 ($2.66) and last traded at GBX 174.99 ($2.29), with a volume of 2700428 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 174 ($2.27).

A number of brokerages have commented on PFC. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.83) price target on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Petrofac from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 120 ($1.57) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

The firm has a market cap of £597.29 million and a PE ratio of -4.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 110.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 116.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.95.

Petrofac Limited, an energy company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Engineering & Production Services (EPS); and Integrated Energy Services (IES). The E&C segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

