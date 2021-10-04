Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 43,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.7% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 76,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 102,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 20,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossvault Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 168,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,229,000 after purchasing an additional 10,605 shares during the period. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.62 on Monday, reaching $42.31. The stock had a trading volume of 599,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,607,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $237.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.19. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $51.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.85.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

