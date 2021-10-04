Phala Network One Day Volume Tops $26.75 Million (PHA)

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 4th. One Phala Network coin can now be purchased for $0.70 or 0.00001429 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Phala Network has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar. Phala Network has a total market cap of $191.55 million and $26.75 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 80.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,176.77 or 0.08477486 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.59 or 0.00053977 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.14 or 0.00274287 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.95 or 0.00113553 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Phala Network Coin Profile

Phala Network (CRYPTO:PHA) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 272,000,000 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Phala Network Coin Trading

