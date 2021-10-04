Phala.Network (PHA) Price Hits $0.69

Phala.Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded up 52% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 4th. During the last seven days, Phala.Network has traded up 29.6% against the US dollar. Phala.Network has a market capitalization of $96.00 million and $168.67 million worth of Phala.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phala.Network coin can now be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,221.15 or 0.08558318 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00053884 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $137.56 or 0.00278908 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.28 or 0.00114108 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Phala.Network Profile

Phala.Network (PHA) is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2020. Phala.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,793,466 coins. Phala.Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork . Phala.Network’s official message board is medium.com/phala-network . Phala.Network’s official website is phala.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Buying and Selling Phala.Network

