Phantasma (SOUL) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6.40 Million

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 4th. During the last seven days, Phantasma has traded up 14% against the US dollar. Phantasma has a market capitalization of $76.36 million and $6.40 million worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantasma coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001573 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Phantasma alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,563.50 or 0.99974453 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.39 or 0.00078584 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006151 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00053368 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006104 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002141 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005428 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $273.36 or 0.00574588 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Phantasma

Phantasma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 102,015,516 coins. The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io . Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Phantasma Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.