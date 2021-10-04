Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.25

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.25 and last traded at $9.25, with a volume of 1040 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Get Pharming Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 5.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.42 and its 200-day moving average is $11.64. The firm has a market cap of $597.66 million and a P/E ratio of 16.12.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $49.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.13 million. Analysts predict that Pharming Group will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Pharming Group by 173.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pharming Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Pharming Group by 5,208.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR)

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.