Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.25

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.25 and last traded at $9.25, with a volume of 1040 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.35.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 5.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.42 and its 200-day moving average is $11.64. The firm has a market cap of $597.66 million and a P/E ratio of 16.12.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Pharming Group by 173.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pharming Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Pharming Group by 5,208.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
About Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR)
Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.
