PHI Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL) Short Interest Up 45.5% in September

PHI Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 384,900 shares, an increase of 45.5% from the August 31st total of 264,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 459,135,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:PHIL remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,747,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,772,500. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01. PHI Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02.

Get PHI Group alerts:

PHI Group Company Profile

PHI Group, Inc engages in mergers and acquisition activities. The firm aims to acquire established operating businesses in selective industries and invest in various ventures that may potentially create significant long-term value for its shareholders. It also provides corporate finance services, including merger and acquisition advisory and consulting services for client companies, through its subsidiaries.

Read More: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for PHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.