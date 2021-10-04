Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC decreased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,886 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for about 2.4% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $29,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.7% in the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 47,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.2% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 25.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 109,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,869,000 after purchasing an additional 22,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments America Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.2% in the second quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 71,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PM traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $95.85. The stock had a trading volume of 46,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,431,039. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.63. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.93 and a 12-month high of $106.51. The stock has a market cap of $149.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $7.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 96.71%.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $98.59 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.38.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

